Appreciate writer's opinion, but he's dead wrong
In response to Kimball Shinkoskey’s “Distrust in vaccine is a massive failure,” I have to say that while I appreciate his opinion, I feel he’s dead wrong. First of all if he thinks that God and the devil are both saying take the vaccine, he’s wrong. If the devil says take the vaccine, why would you take it? If he knew anything about the Bible, then he would know that the devil is trying to ruin all our lives by keeping us away from all things that have to do with God, so why would anyone listen to a thing the devil has to say? Second, I’ve heard from several doctors that taking the vaccine is a bad idea. Any good vaccine that is used today has taken at least 10 years to complete, while the coronavirus has taken about one year. Also, if he supports abortion and thinks that he is a true American, he does not understand the foundation from which America was founded and he is the one that is part of the problem, not the solution.
-- Micah Jenson, Eagle Mountain