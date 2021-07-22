Asking Romney to bring jobs back to Utah
I took guardianship of my great-nephew Frankie in 2016. His family was broken by addiction, poverty, and homelessness. Frankie just graduated high school. He’s headed to the Air Force by the end of the year.
I want to support him before he leaves, but it’s been hard financially. Before the pandemic, I made $12 an hour at Walmart and my husband made $16/hour as a welder. It was enough to get by for a while, but we couldn’t afford health care and my husband needed back surgery, which put us $25,000 into debt.
After COVID hit, my husband’s hours were cut to 16 hours per week. He was forced to pick up a part-time job at a convenience store for $10 an hour. Although my husband and I are working three jobs, we still can’t make it. The stress is extremely high. We struggle to afford the basics, like food and rent.
I need Senator Romney to take the lead on bringing jobs to Utah and providing affordable housing, health care and childcare. I hear people talking about this being a Democratic proposal as if that makes it a bad thing, but I don’t care who proposed it. People in Utah need this help.
-- Mona Dominguez, Orem