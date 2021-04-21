At least Owens has been to border
So the Democrats who complained about Rep. Owens didn't like what he said about the chaotic situation at the border? What else would you call it? I'll bet none of them have been to the border to see it in person. It is a mess if you watch the only channel that puts it on.
The vice-president was supposed to be in charge of the border and hasn't even been down there to see for herself. It seems to me that being at the border, Owens is not misleading, but telling it like it is.
Why don't the Utah Democrats take a trip down and see for themselves what is going on there? It is a crisis in so many ways -- emotional, physical, health-wise with COVID-19, and these people are being dumped off in cities without the mayors even agreeing to it.
What Owens said was dangerous? How so? As the saying goes, "hit birds flutter."
-- Doug Brinley, Provo