I'm concerned by recent comments from Attorney General Barr about the need for communities to show more respect for police officers — or possibly lose that protection. I disagree completely with the text and subtext of this comment. I think the data show that most of the law enforcement officers in the country do their utmost to fulfill their duty with honor and integrity.
However, the data also show that there are exceptions at the individual level, and there are some systemic abuses (such as stop and frisk, civil asset forfeiture, and more), that disproportionately affect disadvantaged communities. So Attorney General Barr's comments completely ignore this important context. Even more, however, he implies that police protection, or equal protection of the laws, depends on how a community shows respect to law enforcement officials. This idea is completely repugnant to the United States and its Constitution. It violates the freedom of speech that is essential to a functioning and healthy democracy. It also has troubling implications beyond law enforcement: Should doctors refuse to treat those who don't "respect" medicine? Should judges close the courts to those who don't "respect" the law or lawyers or judges? The most charitable interpretation of Attorney General Barr's comments is that they are poorly thought out, unconstitutional and illegal. The less charitable, but possibly more accurate interpretation, is that they are coded language for a racist point of view that minority communities, who are most negatively impacted by law enforcement, should stay silent in the face of abuse.
I urge Sen. Lee, Rep. Curtis and Sen. Romney as our congressional representatives sworn to uphold the Constitution and to hold executive branch officials accountable, should would speak out on this issue.
Thomas Haymore, Provo