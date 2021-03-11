Be proactive in teaching about abuse
I am writing to you in regards to HB 177, that I am for. I was surprised it did not pass. I decided to email each one of the representatives and see if I could find out why it did not pass. I am understanding from the responses I am getting, that the word "consent" used in the terminology was misinterpreted and controversial. As I am being told, legislation is passed when certain wording is corrected several years down the road.
I am currently in my master’s degree of social at Utah State University. In the mental health field, the demand for work with children and adults who were sexually abused as children is great. Children are most often sexually abused in their own home. The effects are a lifetime of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder that in turn leads to drug addiction, suicide, teen pregnancy, school dropout, depression, anxiety, and bi-polar disorder.
I hope that we work as a community and legislators to ensure the safety of children by educating them on the behaviors and how to protect themselves. The more it is openly spoken about the less likely it will thrive. This is a crime that thrives in secrecy. This was the part that I saw as a benefit to the bill. If we are being proactive then we must teach children to protect themselves in as many places as possible.
-- Linda Donaldson, Utah State University student