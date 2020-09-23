Bear necessities documented on USU webcam
I read several news reports about three orphaned bear cubs that were found in Utah and are being rehabilitated at a Utah State University complex devoted to wildlife that can be nourished and hopefully someday returned to the wild.
I was amused by the cubs playfully batting each others' heads and ears -- almost like human professional prizefighters. I also noted the comments of Julie Young, a wildlife biologist who teaches at the university. She spoke of a bigger cub and a smaller cub, saying: "I think a lot of that dominance is just purely based on size -- of course, it's a lot easier to be the one in charge when you're twice the size."
I especially enjoyed watching the webcam of the third cub, often on the ground, trying his best to climb up a pole to get to the other two cubs. The area is off-limits to the public, but I am thankful to the Division of Wildlife Resources for making a live web-cam available. It can be found at: qcnr.usu.edu/bear_cam. It is well worth a few minutes of anyone's time. I wish the handlers great success in rehabilitating these orphaned bear cubs.
-- James A. Marples, Provo