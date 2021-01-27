Bears Ears should remain reduced
I am writing to respond to the Thumbs-Up/Thumbs-Down comments regarding the size of the Bears Ears Monument.
Many of us in Utah, not just the leadership, were glad to have the size reduced. We enjoy ATV-ing around the state (on designated roads and trails) and would like to view some of this beautiful country that your reporters feel should be closed to everyone except backpackers. If all the land that is sacred to Indian tribes was made into monuments, every state in the union would have large amounts of land restricted. But action seems to be confined to Utah. Example: the Delores Valley in Colorado between Monticello and Cortez is sacred to the Ute tribe. Nobody is making a monument there. But Colorado is a Democratic state. Any connection?
-- Judith Tuley, Saratoga Springs