Biden is an honest, Christian gentleman
If you are a real conservative, Donald Trump is your worst enemy. Through his actions and outrageous claims he has gone off the cliff of common decency and taken the once-respected GOP with him.
After the impeachment proceedings, Senator Romney listened to his conscience, voted in favor, putting the nation first. Utahns should be proud of him. "Choose the right, let the consequences follow." Romney is an honest Christian gentleman -- a man to be trusted.
Trump is neither honest, Christian or a gentleman. He is a divider, when the nation desperately needs uniting, not Trump's divisive hate and fear. A good president would aggressively address the nation's two major threats: the pandemic and climate change. Trump has failed miserably at both, leading to more than 200,000 virus deaths, and still claiming climate change is a hoax.
Although Biden may not be your ideal candidate, he, like Romney, is an honest Christian gentleman and, like Romney, applies reason, science and the best information available for making decisions. Trump makes his decisions from his gut, making sure he benefits and his enemies suffer.
The GOP cannot survive four more years locked up in Trump's navel. Neither can the nation.
-- Rob Molen, Salt Lake City