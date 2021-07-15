Biden is right about Afghanistan
Today, for the first time in my life, I agreed about something with President Biden (I never thought that would happen). He moved up his departure from Afghanistan a few weeks. We need to get out as quickly as possible.
I am fed up with our country fighting other people's wars. When I served in the Army (1969-72) many of my comrades who had served in Vietnam related how the South Vietnamese troops would not fight without Americans by their side. Today, we see how the National Afghan forces likewise refuse to fight without our being there to hold their hand.
There are heartbreaking stories about how women will have no rights under the Taliban, but that is not our problem. It is their country and if their people will not fight, then the loss of rights is their problem.
However, the translators and those who assisted us need to be granted asylum in the United States. Hopefully, Biden will see that is accomplished.
In 1964 "Light Bulb" Johnson lied about our forces being attacked in the Gulf of Tonkin and the 60,000-plus Americans who died in Vietnam afterward, I consider to have been murdered by him. "Light weight" Bush has had us waste 20 years in the "Graveyard of Empires" with 2,300 dead and over $800 billion spent. We Americans must ensure no president ever indulges such stupidity again. EVER!
-- Neil Mitchell, Provo