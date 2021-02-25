Biden's actions have reader's giddy up
I have watched presidents since FDR and I am so excited I can hardly breathe, I’m almost giddy.
After election campaign promises get shoved aside, however, in the first three weeks, President Biden has almost completed all his promises. He has appointed a climate change czar, shut down oil pipelines, oil drilling coal mines, and uranium mines, putting thousands looking for promised employment out of work. President Biden has spent hours on the phone with leaders in Russia and China and renewed friendships where needed. All of this with the stroke of a pen, not even seeing Congress yet.
The Affordable Care Act is back online, thousands of immigrants allowed into the U.S. “Give us your tired and poor,” and we will give them healthcare, education and employment, if wanted.
We now have a 10-foot fence around the Capitol, either to keep Congress in or white supremacists out. We have ,armed troops in D.C. and only the Speaker of the House knows why? I am excited to see what the next 80 days will bring.
-- Richard Bell, Payson