Letter: Bravo to Centennial history teachers

Bravo to Centennial history teachers
I would like to address the assignment at Centennial Middle School which apparently offended a couple of parents.
The assignment in question sounded like a great project to me, helping students to understand the history of the Civil War and the effects it had on people who lived at that time. Education should lead to understanding, not just memorization of facts, and inspire students to avoid the mistakes of the past. Education should help students learn to critically think, to put together information and make appropriate conclusions.
Bravo to the teachers who developed the assignment. Too bad the two parents who complained took away this opportunity to learn.
— Pamela Cleveland, Provo