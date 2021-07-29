Building our future with Orem PD
I make a really big effort to be consistently forthcoming with my views, policy opinions, specifics for solutions, to be transparent, and to respect people enough to tell them the truth at the cost of a vote instead of trying to sell people at the cost of truth. But I also understand people don’t read everything I put out or take the time to learn about what I offer, who I am, and what I stand for.
I would encourage you to read the content I put out as you’ll find I have more detailed ideas on my website than any other candidate. That being said, I will go ahead and squash the rumors now: I have never mentioned, talked about, or been a champion for defunding the police and it is NOT something I am interested in or advocate for. In the name of complete transparency, I’ll offer some insight on how I think these rumors may have started.
Last summer I sent an email to all City Council members asking them to consider a list of police department policy reform, with specifics in detail. Taking a look at any system’s longstanding operations to assess what can be improved is always a healthy process, no matter the institution. Investigating where we can make room for improvement in efficiency and safety is the only way to be a strong city. I asked for things like reform on use of force tactics, I requested community oversight commissions, I requested ending policing of loitering and other minor offenses. There could be something in the letter you may disagree with, but what’s NOT in there are calls for budget cuts or calls to defund the police.
After I sent this letter, council members assigned their own “defund the police” language to my letter and decided my ideas were grounds for prohibiting me from serving as a volunteer on a neighborhood commission. I would imagine this “defund the police” rumor may have started with some of the recipients of my letter.
I’m invested in my own path and I don’t find it beneficial to respond to every rumor and attack from other candidates. But once misinformation about me starts influencing the Orem residents I want to serve, I need to speak up for myself and set the record straight.
I want you to know that I support the Orem Police Department and want only the best practices for them and our residents. I want you to know I am creative about solutions and try my best to share those ideas with city council and with you. I’d love to talk to any of you about anything. The neat thing is, I will just tell you the truth if you ask for it! Hit me with any questions. We can do so much good speaking to each other instead of speaking about each other. Thanks for your time and consideration.
-- Tyler Hammond, Orem