Bumpy Lehi road jogs call for action
I have noticed that the road 3200 North is very bumpy. I drive this road every day to school. There are so many filled holes and filled channels in the road it makes it difficult to focus on driving. I have to pay special attention to avoid hitting these divots as it sometimes throws my steering wheel a different direction.
It has become unsafe to drive because myself and cars around me have to swerve around the holes to avoid damaging our cars. The potholes are mainly caused by sewer manholes and water manholes. They range from around 1 inch to 3 inches in depth.
It is my proposal that the road be repaved and the manholes be raised or repositioned. Can you please highlight the need for a better road in your newspaper?
-- Anabelle Myers, Lehi