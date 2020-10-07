Cannot vote for a party that supports abortion
In choosing a new president, I am as much concerned about the party platform as I am about the candidate. In the present election, I find that, even though Pres. Trump is irritating, I cannot support a Democrat.
I CANNOT vote for a party that supports abortion up to, and including, birth.
I CANNOT vote for a party that supports state legislation decriminalizing sex acts with children.
Therefore, I will be voting for the Republicans in this election.
-- Judy Tuley, Saratoga Springs