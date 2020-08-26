Can't fathom LDS members voting for Biden
After reading the Aug. 17th Associated Press article with anti-Trump comments stated by Yasser Sanchez, also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, I feel it necessary to also express my opinion. I respect his feelings, as I too am repelled by profane language and actions and immorality, which are against my personal standards and those of our church.
However, right now our nation is in great peril with socialist factions vying for control along with danger of losing our country’s religious liberties. No political party or president is perfect, and the current presidential candidate of the opposing political party has not been immune from vulgarity, sexual accusations and a huge financial scandal with Ukraine that involved him and his son – it’s simply hushed up by the biased press and media.
The concluding comment in the article by Eric Biggart, co-chair of LDS Democrats, states, “To me, it’s hard to be a Republican and a member of the church at the same time.” I strongly feel the reverse to be true, as I am pro-life and cannot support the opposing party that supports abortions (including late-term) and open borders which benefit drug cartels and human traffickers who separate children from their parents and harm desperate people trying to enter our country illegally. For this reason and a host of other major issues, I cannot in good conscience support the Democrat Party. Many people are uninformed and disinterested about important historic events and political legislation in our country, and others only follow slanted media misinformation. Thus, they don’t realize what is truly at stake for our country in the coming election.
Our Second Amendment rights are also in jeopardy at a crucial time when law enforcement is being defunded, so people may find it necessary to protect themselves, their families and their property. The Biden-Harris ticket advocates the forced confiscation of personal weapons. Do we want a country without personal liberties where liberal extremists determine the direction of this great country which has been preserved by the hand of God and protected by the sacrifice of countless courageous people? President Trump is the only president who will stand up to China (a country bent on our destruction) rather than making illegal deals with them.
The Obama-Biden presidency gave $150 billion to Iran (a country that promotes hate toward America). Behind the scenes, factions in the FBI and former administration worked feverishly and illegally to discredit Trump, to impeach him without legitimate cause, and impede his actions to make America prosper again. The current political division in America has been caused by hateful personal attacks against him and policies that have strengthened our country’s economy, not by our president (even though, admittedly, his bluntness is often excessive).
I am a proud Trump supporter and a fervent lover of freedom and America.
-- Kay Smith, Mapleton