Change Dixie State University's name ASAP
My name is Jaeden Sanchez and I am sending in a letter in support of the Dixie State University name change.
I believe that this change will help the students, staff and state of Utah leave any bad history out of the picture. The name Dixie comes from a time when racism was very big and slavery was very prevalent as well. A college shouldn’t have a bad reputation based on its name alone. Students shouldn’t have to leave the school with a certificate or degree with the name holding racist undertones.
It has also been harder for graduates from Dixie to obtain jobs where they want because of the name Dixie. The name change at this point should be a mandatory change and happen as soon as possible!
-- Jaeden Sancehz, Lehi