Choice for leadership should be left to the people
In his article, which appeared on the Opinion page of the February 18 edition of the Daily Herald, Jonah Goldberg wrote about the "failure" of the Senate to convict Trump " ... for his hideous behavior leading up to, and during, the events of Jan, 6."
The stated reason for that trial was to prevent Trump from seeking another term as president. ... Even if Trump is guilty as charged, and that has not been proven, Mr. Goldberg should be reminded that ours is a government of, by and for the people; and that the choice for the people's leadership is up to, and should be left with, the people!!! That choice must never be ceded to a political party, especially a heavily biased opposition party!
-- Jesse Wilson, Spanish Fork