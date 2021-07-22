Cities should share burden of homeless equally
Some years ago, a tax client asked me where I lived in Provo. When I told him, he exclaimed, “Aren’t you afraid to live in such a dangerous neighborhood.”
Being very surprised by such an odd comment, I explained my neighborhood was an excellent one. He then explained he had lived at the Boulders for a year and his wife was terrified to ever go outside. I pointed out that the Boulders was a mile away from where I lived and it had no effect or impact on the area where I lived, but he seemed unconvinced. I decided that day that I would fight to prevent a complex like the Boulders from ever being built in Provo again.
Today, the surrounding cities of Utah County pick up any homeless people they find and drop them off at the Food and Care Coalition in Provo. They figure the homeless are Provo’s problem. Just down the road across the tracks is the Provo Mall which is preparing to build apartments of some kind and the worry is that it might turn into another Boulders. This can never be allowed to happen. Any apartment or condominium complexes built at the mall must be upscale residences, or they should not be allowed to be built at all.
The homeless are a societal problem and all cities must share in solving it. If “affordable housing” is another Boulders complex then all the other cities in Utah County need to build one before Provo allows another. Other cities are gentrifying their municipalities while Provo bears the burden of providing for the less fortunate, and this cannot be allowed to continue.
Before any modern Pharisees accuse me of not caring about the less fortunate, they need to look in the mirror. My city is doing its share while theirs probably is not. We must all work together to improve society. That is all I am asking.
By the way if any of those modern self-righteous Pharisees ask me, “What would Jesus do?” I will answer, “Jesus would want us to work together and all do our share to solve the problem of homelessness.” Provo is doing that, now other cities need to step up as well.
-- Neil Mitchell, Provo