Concerned about Voatz vulnerabilities
The Daily Herald ran a story in February about security vulnerabilities in the Voatz voting app, and Utah County's intention to continue its use anyway.
Rather than fix the vulnerabilities, the Voatz company is now seeking to use the Supreme Court to silence the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Secure online voting requires solving many hard problems. Voatz apparently wants to bully those who identify the hard problems into silence, rather than dedicate itself to solving those problems.
-- Jerry James, Provo