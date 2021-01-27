Congress must fix broken immigration system
Thank you for your coverage of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I was particularly moved by the inclusive nature of the inauguration and the immediate steps to make sure our government values all members of our community.
I'm a BYU student and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. My faith teaches me to value everyone in our community and serves as a central piece of my motivation to advocate (for) all. I believe that the call to "be our brother's keeper" applies to politics and legislative action.
On his first day in office, President Biden signaled that he is the leader of our entire country. I know my peers were excited to see reports that the president reaffirmed the right of immigrant youth to live in this country, lifted the ban on people of different religions coming to this country, took steps to ensure that the Census counts every member of our communities, and suspended work on the failed border wall policies.
But to be effective, Congress must act to fix our broken immigration system. I hope our senators, Lee and Romney, and our Representative Curtis will embrace the president's call for legislation that provides a path to citizenship for immigrant youth and individuals with Temporary Protected Status. Beyond that, as a country we need immigration policies that prioritize keeping families together, provide a path to legal status for the estimated 11 million people living here without documentation, and expand protections for refugees.
I'll be working in my community to build support for these efforts in Congress, and I hope your readers will do so also.
-- Faith Williams, Provo