Connect talking points to human beings
I was born in Utah County. From Learning Dynamics Preschool to Brigham Young University, you educated and raised me. I started a family here. I spent my 20s working in the community, until disabled by Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and autoimmune conditions that leave me vulnerable to even minor illness. I've continued to live, vote and contribute to this community in my mountain home.
It took a village to raise a child. You raised me to learn from the mistakes of our fathers, to see the humanity in others, to listen to science, and do what it takes to lift and protect one another.
It has been unspeakably painful to discover so many in my community think my life is disposable. When you protest masks or willfully wear them incorrectly, you are telling your at-risk community members you are unwilling to inconvenience yourself for community health.
Connect the dots from the talking points to the human beings. We are here, and we deserve better than to be assigned as collateral damage. Follow CDC guidelines instead of actively making the world a more unsafe place for everyone around you.
-- Julie Davey, Lindon