Consider character of those we elect
General Kelly, President Trump's former chief-of-staff said it best:
"We need to look infinitely harder at who we elect to any office in our land. At the office seeker's character, at their morals, at their ethical record, their integrity, their honesty, their flaws, what they have said about women and minorities, why they are seeking office in the first place, and ONLY THEN consider the policies they espouse."
I hope Utahns will lead the nation in following his advice as we consider those we elect in the future! Unfortunately, 2016 did not present us with good choices for president and now we as a nation have reaped the whirlwind.
I expect our political leaders to stand up for, and support, good and honest people for elected office, and if they will not have the courage to do so, then we should turn them out of office.
Thank goodness for Mitt Romney and his integrity of character! He was correct in his vote to impeach President Trump last year, as everyone can clearly see now based on Trump's incitement of riot and coup attempt.
-- Gary D. Brown, Orem