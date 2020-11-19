Consider the damage to democracy
Watching our current president's failure to acknowledge the election result brings to mind the words of a former Republican president:
"If I were to demand a recount, the organization of the new administration and the orderly transfer of responsibility from the old to the new might be delayed for months. The situation within the entire federal government would be chaotic. The old administration would not know how to act -- or with what clear powers and responsibilities -- and those being appointed by (John F.) Kennedy to positions in the new administration would have the same difficulty making any plans.
"Then, too, the bitterness that would be engendered by such a maneuver on my part, in my opinion, would have done incalculable and lasting damage throughout the country. And finally, I could think of no worse example for nations abroad, who for the first time were trying to put free electoral procedures into effect, than that of the United States wrangling of the results of our presidential election, and even suggesting that the presidency itself could be stolen by thievery at the ballot box.
"It is difficult enough to get defeated candidates in some of the newly independent countries to abide by the verdict of the electorate. If we could not continue to set a good example in this respect in the United States, I could see that there would be open season for shooting at the validity of free elections throughout the world.
"Consequently, I made the decision not to support the contest and recount charges. I know that this greatly disappointed many of my best friends and most ardent supporters -- but I could see for myself no other responsible course of action."
This quote, taken from President Richard Nixon's memoir "Six Crises," are his reflections on his options following his loss to John F. Kennedy in 1960. It would be wise for our elected representatives in Washington and Utah to consider the damage they are doing to our democracy and the cause of freedom throughout the world as they remain silent.
-- Ron Anderson, Highland