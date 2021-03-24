Contributions are in the eye of the beholder
I read that there are people who want to tell the (LDS) Church how their contributions should be spent. I don't know how many temples they think should be built, or how many more need to be placed in reparation, or how many people should be helped worldwide.
As always, too many of us forget that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the Lord's church, and he is the one who decides how the funds are spent, no matter how I may feel they should be used. Once I make a contribution to the church, no matter how big or small, it is his to use; and I certainly would not presume to take the church to court. To me, that is blasphemy.
-- Russell Bender, Nephi