Creditor actions followed with interest
There is nothing that marks out America as a dead democracy more than our treatment of citizens in need of loans to meet basic human needs.
The financial industry has had its knees on the necks of the orphans of our luxury society since the 1970s, when the industry purposefully and gleefully unraveled some 3,000 years of Judeo-Christian economic ethics.
By law in Europe and America, creditors generally charged no more than single digit interest rates to working poor borrowers. Today, triple digit annual rates have for many decades dominated the scene across this sprawling, predatory nation.
Humanists, please recognize the disorder of your philosophical convictions. Religionists, please confront the utter hypocrisy of your professed beliefs. Democrats and Republicans, please disavow the use of those sacred names for your parties.
Virtually all of our institutions and all of our people are corrupt until the tide of this pillaging is turned.
-- Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross