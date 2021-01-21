Cringing in shame at unpeaceful transfer of power
The peaceful transfer of power in the United States has long been a beacon to the world, showing that unified democratic ideals and systems can create an enduring government of, by, and for the people. The shameful mob violence perpetrated in the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6 is a stain on our nation and its history.
Our presidential election process is unparalleled. We have the longest record of uninterrupted elections in the modern world. Even in stable parliamentary democracies a vote of no confidence can lead to an immediate change of leadership with no general election, and leaders have the authority to call for elections at times other than those that are regularly scheduled. Only in the United States have we seen presidential elections held every four years since 1788.
I am more than 70 years old. We have carried out this process without violence 19 previous times in my lifetime, starting with the re-election of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. Those 19 elections have resulted in 14 different presidents. In 10 contests, the party in power changed, while in nine it remained the same. Six presidents served two full terms (Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama). Of the eight that did not, three lost re-election (Ford, Carter and George H. W. Bush), two chose not to run (Truman and Johnson), one was assassinated (Kennedy), and one resigned (Nixon). In every case where a new president was chosen, the outgoing president accepted and welcomed the incoming president graciously, even when he had been defeated by that incoming president.
In every election there have been questions about fraud or miscounting, but in every case the loser has decided that his or her personal ambitions were not worth casting doubt on the election process itself. Twice in this century the winner of the electoral college lost the popular vote (Bush in 2000, Trump in 2016) but the transition proceeded peacefully. There were also three instances in the 1800s when the electoral winner did not win the popular vote. The Constitution, of course, does not require a popular vote at all; it simply requires each state to appoint electors, who could be chosen by any means the state decided.
Although presidential elections have had a variety of outcomes involving changing the party in power, we have NEVER had a candidate, much less a sitting president, incite his followers to violence against the symbols of our democracy. Donald Trump's rabid followers should be drowning in shame for their assault on our democracy. And President Trump himself should recognize that in perpetuating his baseless assertions which have been rejected by both Republican and Democratic officials as well as judges in state and federal courts, including many appointed by Trump himself, he is undermining the foundations of our nation. His behavior is what we expect from banana republic dictators, not the supposed leader of the free world.
I have been a registered Republican for most of my life, but I cringe in shame at the behavior of our president and his refusal not only to acknowledge the valid votes of millions of citizens who voted for Joe Biden, but to take responsibility for causing this outrageous and deadly attack on our democracy.
-- Gloria E. Wheeler, Provo