Disallow pre-teens from transitioning
It has recently come to my attention that the University of Utah has a chance at proceeding to do medical testing on 120 pre-teens who are considering becoming transgender adults.
These pre-teen youth (or should we say 12 year olds) would be given hormone therapies to stop their natural sexual growth tendencies. Parents may have given their consent to do this, and I would think that the reason for this is that these parents have been pressured by their children to consent.
Let’s hope it’s not for selfish reasons that these parents have given consent. In my opinion, these pre-teens have not experienced enough of life, living in the sexual orientation that they were born with. How can 12 year olds honestly know enough about what they want in life, to ask for such confusion to be brought about on their physical bodies?
These kinds of medical studies being done on human beings, is an outrage and ought to be against the law! That it is even being considered has to make one wonder how far out our moral ethics have traveled as a state. Luckily, we do have a State Legislator, Brad Daw, who has decided enough is enough and is introducing a bill called Prohibition on Transgender Procedures for Minors.
I would think there are other state legislators who would support him, but to make sure, let’s do our duty as citizens of this state and contact our state representatives in the Legislature and let them know how strongly we feel about sexual experimentation being done on human beings — especially children basically, who haven’t even turned 13 years old!
BEVERLY KINGSFORD, Orem
Response to Sharon Black’s comments
I agree we have the right to remove anyone from office if deemed appropriate.
I disagree with the comment “if we think they have done something wrong.” No court will convict someone on that premise. We must follow the facts, and in the case of the impeachment of President Trump, the facts simply were not there. Human bias is dangerous.
MEL HUDMAN, Spanish Fork