Disappointed in Provo’s leadership
I’m very disappointed in Provo’s leadership. For the past 2 months as Utah experiences arguably the worst drought and hottest summer in its history, and the governor and others urge water conservation, with some municipalities facing empty lakes and water storage facilities, Provo’s utility statement stuff asks residents to water their lawns no more than every day, shares the number of wells, reservoirs, and spring water collection area, along with the number of water projects under construction, millions of gallons of water consumed daily and miles of water mains.
The July statement stuffer further states, “Provo has sufficient water to meet our annual water need and WILL NOT be issuing mandatory water restrictions.” Provo’s leadership merely "encourages" common-sense water conservation.
Why doesn’t our leadership support the guidelines our governor has asked us to observe or offer to share its excess water with other municipalities which are in more dire circumstances than we are? Why are we not the least bit concerned about the other residents of Utah who are "downstream" from us? This is not the kind of leadership I expect or can condone in Provo.
Last month, I voluntarily followed the governor’s guidelines of only watering my lawn twice each week. And, while I have a number of very yellow patches in my lawn, my water consumption for the month of June was 20,000 gallons less than in May. Imagine how many million gallons we could save of the 25 million gallons we consume every day!!! And, how many hundreds of million gallons we could save or share throughout the summer. I’m taking steps to further reduce my water consumption this month.
Let me quote our mayor’s words from last month back to her and our entire city leadership: “Just because we can, doesn't mean we should!” Please stand up and provide true leadership during these times of hardship. We expect and deserve far better than we are currently getting.
-- Mike Roan, Provo