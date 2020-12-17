Dixie State should retain name
I read the article in The Daily Herald, "Utah college votes to nix Confederate-tied 'Dixie' from name" (Dec.14th issue). I personally believe the Trustees of Dixie State University made a grave mistake in voting to remove the name "Dixie" from this well-known landmark academic institution of higher learning.
I have been to St. George and it's a good 300 miles south of Salt Lake City. The name "Dixie" (at least to me) only reminded me of visions of "warm Southern-like weather," not the Confederacy of which Utah never joined. Brigham Young had his winter residence in St. George, the first completed LDS temple was completed in 1877 shortly before the death of Brigham Young.
I have prayed outside of that temple. It reminds me a lot of the Nauvoo temple. About 20 years ago, I drove to St. George and stayed at "The 7 Wives Inn," a bed and breakfast; but originally the home of a man who practiced plural-marriage. I saw the large rocks forming the word "DIXIE" as I entered the town. I was welcomed thoroughly, enjoyed my stay and although I have traveled in "The Deep South" of America, I saw no parallels between the former Confederacy and southern Utah, aside from perhaps, warm climate in winter.
To me, Dixie University should retain its name. "Dixie" is a feminine name with old English and French roots meaning "tenth." I don't think any lady named "Dixie" should change her name either, just for knee-jerk political-correctness.
-- James A. Marples, Provo