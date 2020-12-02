DOJ actions threaten America's economic strength
American made is one of America's greatest geopolitical strengths, but recent actions by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against technology companies threaten to upend America's economic dominance.
If the DOJ is successful and we break up American companies, like Google, then it will weaken the American economy and allow Chinese companies like Huawei, Tencent, and Alibaba to fill the void in the marketplace. This will harm our economy and allow America's competitors who are closing the gap in tech innovation to gain the upper hand. Our elected officials should be protecting American companies, not litigating them.
Attorney General Sean Reyes is likewise considering filing a separate antitrust lawsuit against Google, but he should not proceed with such a lawsuit, as it will put America and our businesses at a severe disadvantage, both economically and technologically. Even worse, his action risks our nation's future capability to compete with our rivals on a global level.
-- James Greaves, Spanish Fork