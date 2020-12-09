Don't build your outhouse over a creek
Many people confuse the words ignorant and stupid. Ignorant is not knowing, not having all the information needed to make a proper decision. Stupid is having the information and still getting it wrong, "using bad judgment."
Not too many generations ago, people placed their outhouses over the creek. There wasn't a good understanding of germs, bacteria, etc., in those days so they didn't understand the consequences of pooping in the creek. Biologists were finally able to link waterborne illnesses to that poop, diseases, cholera, yellow and typhoid fevers all deadly and all affecting their communities. The government stepped in and ordered the outhouses taken down and septic systems put in their place.
With proper education, most people understood the danger they were posing to their neighbors and willingly complied with the new regulations. Some howled that the government had no right telling them how to live, that it was un-American and refused to comply. Finally the states had to mandate compliance or threaten penalties.
Today we have a similar situation, battling an invisible enemy that we know is a killer, a killer we can only control by following protocols set forth by the scientific and medical communities together. Wearing masks, proper distancing and sanitation are in order, yet, from some local individuals and government officials, to the State House, and in the White House, there are those that have the information needed to mandate those life-saving orders, to do what's right for their community and country -- and they're not acting on it. It's not ignorance, the facts are available to all … it's "using bad judgment," i.e. … stupid!
-- Andrew A. Riley, Moab