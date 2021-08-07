Before my friend’s 28-year-old son was moved to the ICU after a week of fighting the COVID Delta variant, I thought that vaccination might be considered optional for young people. However, my family had been fully vaccinated. I’ve also used xylitol nasal spray daily to ward off bacteria and viruses in the sinuses where most germs enter the body. Why? Because I believe that vaccines are safer than rolling the dice with COVID.
I also support government efforts to turn the trendline down. I want to see people go back to work and get the economy rolling again. The slow economy affected large groups of people unprepared financially, mentally, or physically for a worldwide recession.
Many young adults are still choosing to go unvaccinated. I now think all adults are wise to get vaccinated. I understand that some are more afraid of the “emergency use” vaccine than the virus. Now we know that the Delta mutation is spreading fast among young people, and victims trampled by this killer are largely the unvaccinated. So, get vaccinated or get sick, possibly really, really sick. And, only the unvaccinated should be required to wear masks.
One associate pointed out and the media has echoed the thought that the unvaccinated population creates the perfect “petri dish” in which the virus can mutate. That’s not a comforting thought. It is clear to me the anti-vaxxers seem less concerned about their neighbors and families than they are about their own beliefs surrounding the vaccine, or they believe we can’t let “The Man” run our lives.
It is time to get vaccinated. We did it for polio. We did it for smallpox. Be smart. Be wise. Be concerned for the rest of the people in your world. Get vaccinated. Wash your hands, wash your mouth, wash your nose. And, if you aren’t vaccinated, wear a mask so the rest of us can be protected.
— John Pilmer, Orem