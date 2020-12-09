Double duty makes life difficult for teachers
I am a student at Skyridge High School. As a student, my assignments are being graded incorrectly and even missed more than ever. Assignments and projects take weeks before they are graded. This makes knowing what your current grade is impossible. My grade will be where I want it, but then suddenly drop to a failing grade due to an assignment two weeks earlier. Students don't know what they need to do in order to get the grade they want.
This isn't the teachers' fault. It's too much work for anyone. Students who wish to do an online format of school should have to enroll in an online school course outside of the Alpine School District. Teachers are being overwhelmed as they now have to assign lessons to double the classrooms. They have to video extra lessons and grade homework on paper and online. There are also many difficulties setting up and working an online-based school.
I have had to struggle through school while quarantined for sports and for contact tracing. I know it makes things easier when you get quarantined as a student, but it puts too much on the backs of our teachers. Teachers should only be required to help in-person students. That includes when they are quarantined. Online students, starting second semester for Alpine School District, should be required to enroll in one of the many online schools available.
All of my teachers have said personally that they struggle to make it home before dinner at 7 p.m. because their workload is too much. Alpine School District even instituted Wednesday as online days so the teachers would have more time to grade and catch up on their overwhelming amounts of work. Several teachers have said they prefer it when students are in school because it makes their job manageable. Several teachers say they can't continue with this for much longer and that we need to go either full in-person or full online.
-- J.D. Logan, Lehi