Editorial about Trump, followers was 'disgusting'
I have been a loyal subscriber to your newspaper for the past 60 years and a reader before that.
I am also a registered Republican in Utah County and I have legally voted since I was eligible to vote at age 18 years old.
The article your editorial board wrote this past weekend about President Trump and his supporters was disgusting.
No one I know would approve of the storming of the Capitol. It was alarming and unlawful and the perpetrators should face the law. I can only condemn these actions.
Your paper continues to carry unfair reporting by the Associated Press. I believe it is known as "Fake News."
Your newspaper owes an apology to your readers who are mainly Republicans and who have voted for President Trump. We know that he did a lot of good to make America Great Again. Your paper has been on the decline for some time now, and I doubt I will remain one of your subscribers much longer. I am not pleased with your morning publication delivered later in the day by the Post Office.
-- Cozette Jeppson Minor, Orem