Electoral College is there for a reason
In a Letter to the Editor, which appeared in a recent edition of the Daily Herald, Pamela Thomas wrote suggesting eliminating the Electoral College in presidential elections to provide equal weight to each vote across the U.S.
We need to remind ourselves that ours is a republic, not a democracy, for very good reason: Electing our president by popular vote would effectively disenfranchise nearly half the total voters in these United States. Indeed, the voters in nine of our most populous states could monopolize each presidential election rendering the votes from the other 41 states meaningless!
While not perfect, the Electoral College does tend to give some voice to this minority!
-- Jesse Wilson, Spanish Fork