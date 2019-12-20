Evidence supports late school start time
In regards to the hot button issue of school start times, the research is expansive and conclusive.
Students, especially teens, need more sleep. I hope to provide a meaningful perspective, supported by evidence, as a high school student and as someone who has spoken with high school faculty members in both the counseling and administrative departments.
School hours are in direct conflict with a student’s biological needs. Research shows that teens consistently don’t feel tired until 11 p.m. Other evidence demonstrates that failure to not get adequate sleep is associated with a decline in not only physical but mental health.
To hear both sides of the argument, I interviewed a school counselor and a school administrator. Predictably, the counselor, who is more involved with students, was in support of later start times while the administrator was skeptical.
The counselor even admitted to accommodating schedules to allow individuals more rest and receiving positive results. The main concerns of the admin were later school would equate to later bedtimes (research debunks this claim), and that it would result in a loss of student opportunity in extracurricular activities.
The counselor also acknowledged the difficulty that it would be to break the tradition of an earlier school start. These concerns are valid. However, should they take precedence over the mental health, physical health, academic performance and safety of students? I contend that these are of much more importance.
Districts across the country have reported lower suicide rates, fewer car crashes, and a rise in mental and physical performance. Participation and performance in extracurricular activities will increase as the health of the student population increases.
I add my voice as a student to this concrete evidence. No tradition should stop us from claiming these massive benefits for ourselves.
Jaxon Kindred, Lehi