My classes were completed online, my friends left campus, and I moved back home.
Despite the abrupt change in social life and college experience, I feel that I have been more productive during these five months at home than I have ever been before.
I consider myself to be a minority in the fact that I don't mind online classes. In high school, I preferred to do online classes, and in college, I enjoy the flexibility and opportunity to move quickly at my own pace. This convenience has allowed me to work more (which I've also enjoyed doing remotely), spend time with my family and accomplish goals that I have been procrastinating for quite some time.
If this COVID-19 hadn't happened, I never would have completed my first novel. I never would have looked into and gone through with publishing a children's book on Amazon. I never would have started multiple little businesses on the side, in addition to my current job and classwork.
The world, and our country, has been affected by COVID-19 terribly. There have been many experiences of death, illness, fear, outrage and anxiety. Still, many families have experienced further bonding, strengthening of relationships and the discovery of talents and hobbies.
Although 2020 hasn't been what anyone expected, surely there is at least one good thing that has happened, right?
-- Abby Fales, Springville