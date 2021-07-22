Flag a symbol of escape from oppression
I was disappointed to read that the BLM from Utah wants us to not fly our American Flag -- because it is a flag of "hate." How wrong that is!
Our flag is a symbol of escape from suppression and oppression. On the other hand, communism is the very opposite. It is a symbol of suppression by centralized governmental control.
The number of people killed by Chinese communists and Russian communists, as well as Cuban communists, is terrible. Communism is definitely not a desirable government situation.
Therefore, I will take and fly my American Flag -- happily and thankfully.
-- Russell Bender, Nephi