Gardner not good choice for open commission seat
Utah County is having a special election on April 24. This is a very important special election because Tanner Ainge resigned, leaving an opening for Utah County Commissioner. Every citizen of Utah County cannot vote, but our county delegates and the Utah County Central Committee will be voting for a new Utah County Commissioner. We need to be aware of who they are voting for.
We can contact our delegate and let them know how we feel. Amelia Powers Gardner is running, which will leave an open position as Utah County treasurer/auditor/clerk. She is an aggressive, disruptive innovator. She claims that she wants to lower the taxes all while being the major architect for the Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie big property tax increase that raised our property taxes by 66% in 2020, and guess who benefited from the big tax increase? Amelia Gardner's office (Utah County clerk/treasurer). Her department and staff, including herself, all got major pay increases!
She wants to change our entire voting system to block chain voting. She wants to be progressive into leaving the paper ballot and implementing an online block chain voting into the entire state of Utah. She even brags about it. Does Utah want a voting system that connects to the internet that allows many major vulnerabilities?
On a podcast, Amelia makes it crystal clear that her new husband works as a full-time Bitcoin investor/trader, and he could benefit from our voting system being radically changed to block chain voting. Isn't that a coincidence? Block chain voting is extremely expensive to implement and can result in all kinds of election fraud by allowing unknown software to infiltrate the system and alter the election outcomes. Let's stop Amelia Powers Gardner from ruining our traditional paper ballot system. Let's stop the higher property taxes while padding the Utah County clerk's office salaries. Let's be aware of what is going on!
-- Laurel Udall, Lindon