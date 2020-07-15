Letter:
On May 30, we watched on television as mobs of lawless BLM thugs and protesters rioted, looted and attacked and injured anyone who opposed them. This happened across the country so it was clear that these people were being orchestrated, coordinated and directed. I have no idea who is behind this movement, but George Soros, and those like him who desire to destroy this country, come to mind.
On the first of July, I went up to Center Street to counter protest the BLM group in Provo. I thought it was interesting that while I dared not walk through their people with my sign for fear that I could be beaten or otherwise accosted; their people were free to walk through us to join their group. We were truly peaceful, but it is doubtful that they would have been to any opposition people venturing their way. With their professionally printed signs it was clear they are well financed and have professional agitators organizing them.
I listened to their diatribes of hate as they attacked our country, the LDS Church and anyone that opposed them. They had a professional agitator using a bullhorn to raise the blood pressure of the sheep that followed them and the only reason they did not proceed to burn, loot and riot was due to the large police presence and the number of counter demonstrators. These are people just itching to cause trouble and if given the chance they will march the rest of us off to a gulag or extermination camp. These are the new Nazis. They destroy anything, and everyone, that disagrees with them and seek to institute totalitarian rule. Those of us on the right have always said, "I disagree with what you say, but defend to the death your right to say it." The left says, "If you disagree with us we will destroy you."
On Aug. 3, there is another protest scheduled. We should have a brass band to drown them out, and those who love this country had better quit watching TV and get themselves downtown to counter protest. If you decide to sit idly by these people will come for you sooner or later.
-- Neil Mitchell