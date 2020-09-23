Girls Lead Act would help female representation
U.S. Senator Mike Lee and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, please support the Girls LEAD Act.
Currently, 132 million girls between the ages of 6-17 are not enrolled in school as well as girls being two times more likely than boys to never set foot in a classroom.
Women make up half of the world's population and yet we are severely underrepresented at all levels of government around the world. At the current rate, it will take more than 95 years to achieve gender parity in political participation.
The Girls Lead Act would Improve U.S. strategies by directing the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to create a joint strategy to strengthen the participation of adolescent girls in democracy, human rights and governance.
-- Madison Sale, Springville