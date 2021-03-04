Go ahead, thank an educator
If you get the chance, would you please thank a school educator? The COVID-19 challenge is affecting all of us. Our teachers are doing all they can to keep up with the pressures they are facing in their classrooms and online.
I visited with Provo City School District Superintendent Keith Rittel, and he shared with me the many different ways they are tracking COVID with the ultimate goal to have everyone back in school. Teachers are feeling overwhelmed with the added responsibilities that have come from teaching students in-person and then working with students online.
I am continually asked about the suicide rates among our youth during this past year. While most of us assumed we would see a huge increase, the opposite is actually happening. The positive to come out of COVID-19 is that families are staying home, having meals and family time together. Kids were feeling connected. While we are still seeing some challenges, the suicide rate has actually gone down. However, we are seeing an increase with young people struggling with anxiety and other challenges from the uncertainty caused by COVID. We know that social distancing is causing social isolation with our youth and with us adults.
These are difficult times and while everyone is doing the best they can, it’s easy to blame. I challenge all of us to work on being more kind, less judgmental and supporting each other as we work through these challenges. We will make it through this challenge, and now more than ever our kids need to see and feel our hope for the future. And our teachers need to be recognized for their commitment to our children.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
-- Dr. Gregory A. Hudnall, executive director, Hope4Utah