Going to the mat for girls wrestling
I wrestled for Spingville High School and am now wrestling for the Champions dual team. I would like to tell you about an opportunity that high school girls have in Utah!
They had the opportunity to be in all girls wrestling. This was announced in 2019 by the NCAA. They were able to have wrestling meets throughout this year of 2020-2021. Local news supporters broadcasted information about it. They were able to go out to All-Star Duals, which is a major event in our state. They had only girls categories and only boys categories. This is a big opportunity for growth and for girls to show what they could do in our state.
They were able to host state finals for girls from every division in our state. Thanks for featuring girls wrestling before this. Have a nice day!
-- Isabel Clements, Springville