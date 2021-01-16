Herald editorial shows hypocrisy
To the editorial board:
As a former soldier and Korean War veteran, I am writing this letter to you in behalf of myself and all members of the Orem American Legion Post 72. Your editorial in the January 9-10 paper that “enablers in the Republican Party and the conservative world also need to be called out” shows the total hypocrites you and your paper represent. When Hillary Clinton lost the election, her invented Russian lies went to bed with the fake news, and put the country through four years of nothing but Democrat lies that never ceased. Your paper has never had the guts to write one thing about all the money Hunter Biden received from Russia, China and the Ukraine, or the money given under the table to his old dad Joe. If those of us who served in the military would have done a hundredth part of what the Bidens are guilty of, we would have faced a firing squad for treason. Why don’t you write a long editorial in the Herald about this and Hunter’s business buddies that have the information on their computers. I won’t hold my breath.
The Orem American Legion Post 72 does military rites three to five times weekly at 10 cemeteries from Provo to Camp Williams. The men participating at these funerals represent one man from the Second World War down through all the other wars the United States has been involved in. Most of these men have sacrificed for this country in ways that none of you will ever understand. While it is your prerogative to write the disgusting editorial mentioned above, it is our prerogative as we talk to many dozens of people at funerals we are involved with, to encourage people to cancel their subscriptions to the Daily Herald. Except for the sports and obituaries, the best use of your paper would be for an infantry man to wipe his butt after using a slit trench.
We would invite one or all of you to attend one of our meetings where you could individually tell us about the great sacrifices you have made for our country
-- Dar Roper, Orem