Letter: Hospice service undertake a sacred honor
Hospice providers are called to care for people at their most vulnerable time. Being there for patients and their families is a privilege and a sacred honor that is undertaken with the most respect to the life and wishes of the patient. This National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, I want to express my support for the quality hospice providers in our community that exemplify this ethos every day. I also want to call attention to policy reforms currently in the works to ensure that all hospice providers practice the highest standards of care. These reforms promote smart oversight, ongoing provider education, and increased transparency so consumers feel informed and empowered when selecting a hospice care provider.
Hospice is an indispensable service and has been a comfort and relief to countless Americans since its creation as a Medicare Benefit in 1983. Congress and the Administration should work with stakeholders, like the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and our local hospice providers, to ensure this person-centered care is delivered in a way that ensures every patient and family cared for experiences the best of what humankind has to offer.
Stephanie Puffer, Eagle Mountain