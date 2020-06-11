Letter:
Huntsman is the right candidate
Jon Huntsman Jr. is the right candidate to take Utah to new heights and onto the world stage. While serving as governor once before, he laid the foundation for the economic success we have seen here in our state. He lowered taxes. He helped create a business-friendly environment. He was a leader then and he’ll be a leader now.
His experience serving abroad as an ambassador gives him knowledge on foreign trade. He is equipped to take more of Utah’s products to the world market. I believe that he will get government out of the way, and tackle burdensome regulations that impede economic growth. He has a plan to double Utah’s GDP over the next decade, focusing on growth sectors like biotech, finance tech (FinTech), and defense. He also has solutions to help Utah’s agricultural sector, which makes up 20% of Utah’s economy. Huntsman will take action to help with our growth and quality of life issues.
Our state is poised to reach levels never seen before but it is going to take someone with experience and leadership to get us there. I am supporting Huntsman because, although the other candidates are good people, Jon Huntsman is the leader Utah needs at this time.
— Jordan Hess, Orem