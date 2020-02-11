I don't know what was more devastating and disheartening: seeing the president of the United States use the annual National Prayer Breakfast to question and belittle the sincere faith and conscience of Senator Romney, or to watch the Republican lawmakers clap and laugh at his vile comments (including Senator Lee who shares Romney's religion and who laughed and waved at the president as his name was called). I am a Mormon mother and grandmother and a high school teacher. I used to be a Republican. I no longer recognize the Republican party.
BY SUSAN HANSEN, South Jordan