Letter: If the cartoon premise quacks ...

If the cartoon premise quacks ...
Per “Mallard Fillmore” of Aug. 20, 2020:
If you don’t want anyone to argue with your premise, usually because you know you’re wrong, you “baffle them with B.S.”
Let’s parse the B.S. in the middle panel.
1. The initial premise is a non sequitur. Support for Black Lives Matter does not equate with nor lead to a disruption of the nuclear family structure.
2. A “collectivist society” is a society in which all members come together to support the needs of all, and no member’s needs are superseded by power or position. (Think “United Order.”)
3. This society “centers intersectionality,” or, in other words, the primary focus is on relationships and working together despite our differences.
4. It also “dismantles hetero-normative thinking.” Which simply means that it is wrong to think that only heterosexuals are normal and have the right to say what should be valued in our society.
Well, what do you know, I guess Bruce Tinsley does support BLM. Sounds like a world I’d like to live in.
— E.L. Sorensen, Lindon