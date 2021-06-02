If you build it, water will magically appear
Thank you for your fine publication! Recently, "Springville City" announced that it may be considering some water restrictions for residents.
Perhaps, if we continue to allow building of new houses, new apartments and new commercial units, we will find more water. More building automatically means more water.
Yes, people do need a place to live, work and recreate in increasing numbers with population growth.
Surely, if we keep on building and building, we will discover hidden and secret water reserves.
-- Kenneth Wamsley, Springville