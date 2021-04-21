Immigrants contribute to local economies
I come from a city in Southern California where we value immigrants and their contribution to our growth and values. We have 89 different languages in our schools and yet our children thrive. We have learned so much about different cultures and, yum, the food.
But also many are highly skilled workers and, if not, they support us in other ways such as child care, working at our nursing homes, working in our services economy. I have missed this so much since moving to Orem. I think we should celebrate life.
-- Terese Condon-Yost, Orem